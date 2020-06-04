TODAY |

Age won't stop Dan Carter in Super Rugby return - Sir Graham Henry

Age won't be a barrier to a successful return to Super Rugby by Dan Carter, says former All Blacks and Blues coach Sir Graham Henry.

Even at the age of 38, Carter's arrival at the Blues is being heralded by fans as well as rival coaches, with rugby's all-time leading Test point scorer providing a much needed shot in the arm for the new Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

However, despite Carter's arrival at the Blues coming after a stint in the less competitive Japanese Top League, Sir Graham is confident that the ex-All Black's quality will shine through.

"He's been playing at probably a similar level in Japan and he played outstanding rugby, so I don't think that will be any different here," Sir Graham told Radio New Zealand.

"He's maybe the greatest five-eight that has ever played the game, and that's a big statement but he is certainly right up there, and I think it is fantastic at the age of 38."

Super Rugby Aotearoa begins next week, with the Blues facing the Hurricanes in their season opener, although Carter is not expected to feature immediately due to his lack of pre-season preparation.

