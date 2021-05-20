TODAY |

After three-year absence, Portia Woodman itching to make flying return to sevens against Aussies

Source:  1 NEWS

The long wait is almost over for New Zealand's Olympics-bound rugby sevens teams.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nearly 18 months since their last international games, the men and women are set to play Australia this weekend.

After nearly 18 months since their last official international games, the men’s and women’s teams play Australia in a three-day series, starting tomorrow at an unlikely venue.

Excitement for the occasion is an understatement – just ask returning star Portia Woodman.

“I can't [believe this day has come] but then again, I've worked bloody hard to get here,” Woodman added.

There's no doubt about that with tomorrow ending nearly three years out of the international spotlight for Woodman after a blown Achille's in 2018, serious hamstring injury in 2019 and Covid-19 cancellations in 2020.

Woodman doesn’t expect any rust come kick-off, though.

“It's the best I've been in 10 years, physically and mentally,” she said.

“I needed to make changes — that was my diet, prehab, rehab. Everything around that, I had to change to make sure I got back to what I wanted to be.”

There's six games over three days against the current Olympic champs – the 24-17 loss a result that still stings Woodman five years later.

“Ever since that day, I said to my mum I never want to feel like that again,” Woodman said.

Rugby
Sevens
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:30
MMA trainer Eugene Bareman says 'scumbags' have intent to kill when using 'coward punches'
2
Would-be car thief dealt instant karma after getting knocked out by owner - a UFC heavyweight contender
3
Olympic swimmer forced to share lanes with public due to lack of pools in Wellington
4
Israel Adesanya calls for harsher 'coward punch' penalties as training partner left fighting for life
5
Steven Adams labels himself a 'dead weight' after tough first season with Pelicans
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:01

As Silver Lake saga drags on, new ideas and questions surface behind closed doors

Olympic swimmer forced to share lanes with public due to lack of pools in Wellington

Departing All Black Ngani Laumape back in Hurricanes' starting line-up for Rebels

Trans-Tasman Super Rugby trials eye-tracking tech in bid to better detect concussions