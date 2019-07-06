After Japan stint derailed by Covid-19, Sam Whitelock returns to Crusaders for domestic competition

The Crusaders may have to settle for contesting a domestic title this year but they’ll get to do so with the return of a familiar face.

Sam Whitelock lifts the Super Rugby trophy Source: Photosport

Sam Whitelock has been confirmed for New Zealand's domestic competition starting next month after his plans to skip Super Rugby this year with a playing stint in Japan were derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 31-year-old lock was forced to stay home in New Zealand due to the virus, opening the opportunity for a return to the black and red.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said Whitelock had been given the green light to play in Super Rugby Aotearoa, which will see the country's five Super Rugby teams play each other over 10 weeks from mid-June.

"Sam's available to play - it's great to have him back," Robertson told Newstalk ZB.

The news comes after 1 NEWS revealed last night another overseas-bound star, Nehe Milner-Skudder, will also take part in the domestic competition although unlike Whitelock, he’s changing allegiances and shifting from the Hurricanes to the Highlanders.

Super Rugby Aotearoa was made after the regular Super Rugby competition was suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. Hopes of restarting the competition have dwindled since then due to travel curbs and border controls.

New Zealand's domestic competition will have no bearing on Super Rugby but will give sports-deprived fans a chance to watch rugby on television if not at the stadiums.

Robertson said it would be an adjustment for his team to get used to playing without spectators.

"It's a bit like training, isn't it?" he said.

"It's like anything. If you have a plan you can deal with it, deal with the uniqueness.

"You have to create your own atmosphere on the field, create that intensity, we've got a lot of experienced guys who can.

"There are different ways we can add this into our first few weeks. We'll ask the players what they need."