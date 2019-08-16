After hundreds of hours crunching numbers, Kiwi accountant says he knows who will win World Cup

Milton Jennings says he knows who will win the Rugby World Cup, and he’s written a book about his prediction.

Who Should Win the Rugby World Cup, Japan 2019 is based on the accountant author's ability to crunch the numbers.

“Because I’m an accountant by background it’s all based on statistics and history,” Jennings said.

“Really I’m saying history repeats itself so what I’ve done in my analysis is go back over the last eight World Cups and analyse all the trends and patterns and come up with a prediction.”

Jennings has spent hundreds of hours locked in a study to reach hius conclusion.

“You have what I say are your essential factors which you need, and that is a captain with experience, a coach with experience and a team with experience, not too much experience,” he said.

“You don’t want too many retirement parties after the World Cup.”

As to who Jennings has as the winner in Japan, well you’ll have to buy a copy of the booklet.

Or you could watch the video above, but all proceeds from the book are going to an MS charity because Jennings’s father suffered with multiple sclerosis.