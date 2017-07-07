After drawn Lions series in 2017, England players not buying into 'All Blacks aura' ahead of RWC semi

Some of England's players are drawing experience from their time touring New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions for their approach and mindset for facing the All Blacks this weekend.

Thirteen players from that tour were named by Eddie Jones for this year's tournament and the coach is hoping to use the experiences from then to help on Saturday.

Jones had each player who played against the All Blacks in the drawn series write a dossier about things they learned from the tour.

Winger Anthony Watson, who played all three Tests for the Lions, said the most common message that came out of the exercise was that the All Blacks are mortal men who happen to be successful at rugby.

"I was never too fazed by the whole mystique of the All Blacks," Watson said.

"I respect the prolonged success they've had as a team, but the whole aura that surrounds them and the invincible stuff - I never bought into that.

"They are rugby players and we are rugby players, We work very hard and they work very hard.

"They are definitely beatable."

That message is coming down from the top too with Jones continuing his tactic to call this weekend's opposition nothing but "New Zealand".

"Our guys went down there and played in their backyard," Jones said.

"They know they're human. They bleed, they drop balls, they miss tackles like every other player."