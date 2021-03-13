Acrobatic Crusaders winger scores maybe the most remarkable corner try ever

An incredible display of athleticism has provided an early nomination for try of the season, if not all time.

Fifteen minutes into the Crusaders-Cheifs clash, a flying Leicester Fainga'anuku touched down in the corner for the Crusaders by the barest of margins.

The winger had to contort his body in mid-air as he avoided the desperate defence of Damien McKenzie.

The left winger had nothing but open space ahead of him after receiving a long pass from David Havili at the edge of the 22m, but ended up scoring with the majority of his body airborne and in touch.