'It was an accidental offside' - Kieran Read left confused after controversial call denies All Blacks penalty

It will go down in New Zealand rugby history as another haunting moment which cost the All Blacks a crucial win, the call from last night's French official - the "accidental offside".

Last night's British and Irish Lions series decider ended in a draw 15-15 at Eden Park in Auckland.

French referee Romain Poite made a controversial call late in the final two minutes of the Test match, initially giving the All Blacks a penalty for an offside play, only to change his call moments later to an accidental offside.

Lions' replacement hooker Ken Owens made contact with the ball while in front of his team-mate Liam Williams, who fumbled the ball from a restart from All Blacks' first-five Beauden Barrett.

After going to the Television Match Official George Ayoub to review the incident, the French ref made up his mind.

"He didn't deliberately play at the ball it was an accidental offside. It was an accidental offside we go for a scrum," said Poite.

New Zealand's skipper Kieran Read tried to plead with Poite to stick with his original decision.

"No, no, no," said Read.