Abysmal crowd turnout haunts Wellington Sevens again

Just 18,000 out of a possible 70,000 are believed to have attended the annual Wellington event.
Federer won his 18th career title with a thrilling five set win over Rafael Nadal in Melbourne.

Watch: The moment Roger Federer claims historic 18th Grand Slam title

Wellington a 'ghost town' - Sir Gordon Tietjens slams Sevens weekend

Watch: Did Serena Williams snub her fiance after Aussie Open victory?

Coach Mike Hesson says Latham brings a variety of options to the side, but his role against Australia will depend on match-day conditions.

Tom Latham to don keepers gloves in Chappell-Hadlee series opener at Eden Park

It’s the stuff usually reserved for a top-flight striker but Doyle proved with just his second A-League goal that fullbacks can bend the ball too.

Watch: Phoenix defender Tom Doyle conjures magical equaliser after evading five opponents

The latest findings from an immigration report revealed that migrants contributed nearly $3 billion to our economy in 2013.

'Wonderful' NZ urged to stay open to migrants - new report

A report on immigration by a think tank concludes New Zealand is better off keeping its door open to the world.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

'The time is right to recognise her positive impact' - Prince Harry and William commission statue of Princess Diana

The statue will be erected in Kensington Palace 20 years on since her death in 1997.

Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'It's a miracle they're alive' – passengers flung from vehicle after car was hit by fleeing driver

The hardware issue in a data centre caused frustration for thousands of Kiwis.

Spark says mobile problems fixed after frustrating day for customers

The company's mobile and broadband network was out across the country for some of the day.



 
