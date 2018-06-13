'Absolutely bloody delighted' - French prop's perfect Irish response to victory over Baby Blacks

French prop Daniel Brennan had a bizarre but distinct Irish accent when talking about his side's huge upset over defending champions the Baby Blacks at Perpignan this morning in the Junior Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

Brennan came off the bench for France, with the hosts comfortably defeating New Zealand 16-7 to earn themselves a spot in the final where they will take on England.

The 19-year-old came up with a perfect Irish response to his side's win in a post-match interview.

"Absolutely bloody delighted," said Brennan in a thick Irish accent.

"The team put in such a good effort against South Africa (pool match) and we said we were coming back today.

"We had an absolute cracker of a game playing against one of the best countries in the world and to come out with the win today - these amazing supporters, we're absolutely delighted."

Brennan's father Trevor Brennan was an Irish international who joined up with Toulouse in 2002, meaning the front row forward qualifies through residency to play for France.