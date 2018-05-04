'An absolute honour to play for you' - Liam Messam's emotional goodbye to Chiefs fans

Chiefs and former All Blacks flanker Liam Messam has posted an emotional goodbye to his Super Rugby side of the past 16 years, as he prepares to leave New Zealand Rugby for French club Toulon.

Liam Messam Source: Photosport

Messam, 34, played what will most likely be his last home match for the Chiefs, coming away 28-24 winners over the Hurricanes in Hamilton last night.

Taking to Instagram, Messam thanked the Chiefs and the club's fans for their support, as the side prepare for the Super Rugby play-offs.

"Who would've thought that in 2003 that this kid from Rotorua would get to protect this Pa and call it home for the last 16years," he wrote.

"I would like to thank all our People for your love and support over the years. Its been an absolute honour to play for you.

"P.s I didn't get a chance to have a shot at goal but I did do a cross field kick that was on the money aye."