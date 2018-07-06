'An absolute bloody threat' - Chiefs hail rise of new attacking weapon Solomon Alaimalo

Halting Super Rugby's most potent attacking force will be high on the Brumbies' wishlist in Hamilton on Saturday.



Solomon Alaimalo Source: Photosport

Chiefs fullback Solomon Alaimalo has emerged from relative obscurity to top the competition's statistics for open-field running - and enter All Blacks contention according to some observers.



The 22-year-old tops the clean breaks and metres run lists with two rounds remaining in the regular season. He's second for defenders beaten.



It comes as no particular surprise to Chiefs assistant coach Neil Barnes, who saw the potential when Alaimalo was named Chiefs rookie of the year in 2017.



"People are starting to see the skill set and pace that he's got but he's still got gains to make," Barnes said.



"He's going to be an absolute bloody threat to people when he really gets going."



Barnes said the Auckland-born, Christchurch-raised flyer has become noticeably more physical on defence this season and can now power through tackles.



He fits the bill as an international in that he is impeccable under the high ball and equally adept at both fullback and wing.



"He's just a good rugby player," Barnes said.



"People see him running around with the ball but his high ball reception is absolutely awesome.

