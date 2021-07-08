ABs stoked for new skipper Smith - 'We'll be supporting him'

Aaron Smith's captaincy may have caught many by surprise today, but for those closest to him in the All Blacks environment it's an honour he's earned.

Smith will captain the All Blacks for the first time this Saturday when they take on Fiji, co-incidentally, at his home stadium in Dunedin where he has led the Highlanders for years.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster told media today that Smith's leadership with the southern Super Rugby franchise played a role in his selection this week.

"He's earned it," Foster said.

"He's a big part of our whole leadership group, he's a big contributor off the field and he's grown to become an outstanding preparer for a Test match."

Foster said when he told Smith the news there wasn't too much emotion - on the surface, at least.

Aaron Smith. Source: Photosport

"He was a little subdued in some ways from the external side but internally he was very proud."

Longtime All Blacks halves partner Beauden Barrett was delighted for Smith too, noting it was their 10th year together in the squad.

"I'm so happy for him, excited for him and what better place to do it?" Barrett said.

"That passion and desire has always been there. His internal drive, whatever it is, he's always out there doing extras and he's always trying to bring others with him.

"He's always offering advice and asking how he can get better and having a guy like that in the team, I learn so much from that."

Barrett said he and others will be behind their new skipper on Saturday too.

"He's got some great leaders around him and we'll be there to support him."

Aaron Smith drinks kava during an 'ava ceremony at Bruce Pulman Park. Source: Getty

One of Smith's newer All Blacks teammates, Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot, revealed Smith has already been a leader for him in the squad with his southern captain taking him "under his wing" since he was named in the national squad for the first time this year.

"He'll have heaps of energy on the field," de Groot said.

"He'll be good for it."

Barrett added with a cheeky grin Smith will finally be able to chirp to the referees without getting in trouble too.