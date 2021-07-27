ABs Sevens pull off comeback win to advance to Tokyo QFs

The All Blacks Sevens have topped their pool after pulling off a nail-biting 14-12 comeback win over Australia.

Australia dominated the first half of the trans-Tasman clash, carving out a 12-0 lead at the break thanks to tries to Samu Kerevi and Nick Malouf.

Dylan Collier sparked a comeback shortly after the restart with a try to move the score to 12-7 but things looked dire when he was yellow carded soon after.

Despite the disadvantage, the New Zealand team managed to score with Andrew Knewstubb capitalising on an error to score under the posts.

Samu Kerevi of Team Australia breaks past Sione Molia of Team New Zealand to score a try. Source: Getty

From there, a tight contest played out over the final three minutes with both sides appearing to feel the pressure with handling errors.

Kerevi made the decisive error though, dropping the ball cold with 30 seconds left to hand the All Blacks Sevens the win.

The result sees Australia knocked out of the competition after their shock loss to Argentina yesterday with the South Americans heading through second in the pool.