ABs Sevens beat Canada to advance to Olympic semis

The All Blacks sevens have beaten Canada to advance to the Olympic semi-finals.

Dylan Collier runs with the ball in the All Blacks Sevens' quarter-final clash with Canada at Tokyo 2020. Source: Photosport

They opened the scoring through Knewstubb off a quick penalty inside Canada’s 22m. Moments later, they were in again, captain Curry breaking the line and touching down under the posts.

With ball in hand as the siren sounded, the All Blacks looked to press home the advantage before the half-time whistle.

Ware received the ball out on the right wing within his own 22m. He beat his man in a tight space, before offloading inside to Mikkelson, who in turn lobbed the ball to a charging Curry, who burst down the field, outpacing the defenders to score his second.

Some staunch defence kept the Canadians out at the start of the second half, and the All Blacks dominated their foes in the breakdown, winning penalty after penalty and easing pressure.

Canada struck back twice late in the game, but it was too little, too late, as the All Blacks wrapped up a 21-10 victory and moved on to the semi-finals.

The All Blacks are now guaranteed to have a chance at a medal, and will play Great Britain in the semi-final, after they defeated USA in a close 26-21 encounter.