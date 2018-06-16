ABs injury update: Beauden Barrett to 'go through protocols' after head knock, Liam Squire nursing shoulder injury

The All Blacks could be without a few key players for the third and final Test against France in Dunedin after picking up multiple injuries tonight in Wellington.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen made multiple early changes in the game to cover niggles picked up throughout the 26-13 win - the most notable being Damian McKenzie replacing Beauden Barrett at first five in the 12th minute after Barrett suffered a head knock from a dangerous midair collision with Benjamin Fall.

Barrett was kept on the sidelines after he failed a head injury assessment.

"We'll have to go through the protocols," Hansen said.

"With anything like that, you don't know - it's a day-by-day thing until he's cleared so we want panic, we'll take our time with him and make sure he's okay.

"If he's marginal, we definitely won't put him at risk."

Hansen added Liam Squire had suffered a shoulder injury which is why he was taken off at halftime for Vaea Fifita, although the replacement loose forward would also need to be monitored.