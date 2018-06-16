 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


ABs injury update: Beauden Barrett to 'go through protocols' after head knock, Liam Squire nursing shoulder injury

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The All Blacks could be without a few key players for the third and final Test against France in Dunedin after picking up multiple injuries tonight in Wellington.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen gives updates on All Blacks at risk of missing third Test.
Source: 1 NEWS

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen made multiple early changes in the game to cover niggles picked up throughout the 26-13 win - the most notable being Damian McKenzie replacing Beauden Barrett at first five in the 12th minute after Barrett suffered a head knock from a dangerous midair collision with Benjamin Fall.

Barrett was kept on the sidelines after he failed a head injury assessment.

"We'll have to go through the protocols," Hansen said.

"With anything like that, you don't know - it's a day-by-day thing until he's cleared so we want panic, we'll take our time with him and make sure he's okay.

"If he's marginal, we definitely won't put him at risk."

Hansen added Liam Squire had suffered a shoulder injury which is why he was taken off at halftime for Vaea Fifita, although the replacement loose forward would also need to be monitored.

"Vaea, we just have to keep an eye on him because he got a bit of a knock as well so we'll wait and see what he's like tomorrow."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.

Underwhelming All Blacks defeat 14-man France after game-changing red card

00:27
2
The winger was an omission from the end of year tour squad.

Opinion: He should have been the next Jonah Lomu, instead Julian Savea's shortened All Blacks career will leave fans wondering what could have been

00:41
3
The All Blacks coach said the red card had many negative repercussions for both teams.

Watch: 'It spoils the game straight away' - Steve Hansen shares personal opinion on game-changing red card

00:58
4
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen gives updates on All Blacks at risk of missing third Test.

ABs injury update: Beauden Barrett to 'go through protocols' after head knock, Liam Squire nursing shoulder injury


00:33
5
After sticking with the same 23 players for the first two Tests, the All Blacks coach feels there could be some flexibility shown in Dunedin.

Steve Hansen hints at changing All Blacks' line up for third Test - 'There's some benefit now in taking risks'

01:59
The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

Exclusive: Christchurch researchers make major breakthrough in bowel cancer prevention

The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

Talei Morrison was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year.

02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Government stands by Housing New Zealand evictions

National spokeswoman Judith Collins says each eviction needs to be looked at individually.


02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Families with children kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent

Housing New Zealand evicted 87 families between 2014-15 and 2017-18.


01:50
Dunedin man Malcolm Diack has New Zealand's only locust farm registered for human consumption.

'Crunch, crunch!' Protein-rich locusts might be coming to a dinner plate near you

Dunedin's Malcom Diack has filled two shipping containers with more than 20,000 locusts as demand surges.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 