Aaron Smith welcomes son Luka, the same day All Blacks' World Cup squad named

The 28th of August 2019 will live long in the memory of All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith, welcoming son Luka Fox into the world on the same day he was named in Steve Hansen's 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup.

Taking to Instagram, Smith and partner Teagan Voykovich announced the birth of their first child, Luka Fox Smith.

"Welcome to the world beautiful boy," Ms Voykovich wrote.