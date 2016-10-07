Aaron Smith warns Argentina 'Test matches are different' ahead of Rugby Championship

Despite success in Super Rugby with the Jaguares in 2019, Argentina shouldn't expect an easy time of things in their Rugby Championship opener against the All Blacks, halfback Aaron Smith warns.

In a season that defied any and all expectations, the Jaguares reached their maiden Super Rugby final this year, falling at the final hurdle to the Crusaders, 19-3 in Christchurch earlier this month.

With nearly all of the Jaguares' stars involved in the Argentina setup for the upcoming Rugby Championship, fans and experts alike are intruiged to see what the Pumas can produce at Test level.

Speaking to media in Buenos Aires though, Smith is warning the Pumas that they'll have to raise their game at the highest level if they're to have a chance at a first-ever win over the All Blacks this weekend.

"Their results in Super Rugby would say they are going to have a really good opportunity. But I believe Test matches are different," Smith said.

"They are going to have a different team, as well, a few new players coming in. And we are going to have our strongest team out there as well.

"It's going to be a hard game. It's called a Test match for a reason. So, yeah, take what you will from that."