Aaron Smith, Ryan Crotty return as All Blacks name big guns for Springboks clash

The All Blacks have re-shuffled their pack to take on the Springboks this Saturday in Albany with Aaron Smith and Liam Squire returning to the starting side.

Squire has been named at No. 6 despite rookie Vaea Fifita's breakout performance against the Pumas last weekend in New Plymouth.

Replacement prop Kane Hames is awarded a surprise Test start, having only been called into the squad this week in place of Joe Moody, who picked up a season-ending shoulder injury against Argentina.

Nehe Milner-Skudder returns to his preferred right wing to cover Israel Dagg who picked up an injury in the 39-22 win over Argentina.

Ryan Crotty partners up with Sonny Bill Williams in the midfield, while young star Rieko Ioane takes his spot back on the left wing.

Sam Cane and Sam Whitelock have been named to start in the forward pack with Ardie Savea making his way back to the bench.

All Blacks: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13. Ryan Crotty, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Kieran Read (c), 7. Sam Cane, 6. Liam Squire, 5. Sam Whitelock, 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Dane Coles, 1. Kane Hames.