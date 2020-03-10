TODAY |

Aaron Smith to miss Highlanders' clash with Jaguares on All Blacks' rest orders

Source:  1 NEWS

Aaron Smith and Liam Coltman will miss the Highlanders’ clash with the Jaguares in Argentina on Saturday as they complete their enforced All Blacks' rest requirements. 

Aaron Smith. Source: Photosport

The absence of the All Blacks duo comes as a huge blow for the Highlanders, who sit at the bottom of the NZ conference with one win in five matches after a 38-13 thumping by the Bulls last weekend in South Africa.

Also missing for the Highlanders is winger Jona Nareki, loose forward Jesse Parete, and prop Ayden Johnstone.

Props Ethan De Groot and Conan O’Donnell, midfielder Sio Tomkinson, lock Josh Dickson, and halfback Folau Fakatava have joined the travelling squad.

Rugby
Highlanders
