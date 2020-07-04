Aaron Smith magic sparks stunning Highlanders try against Crusaders

Aaron Smith proved why he's the world's best halfback, his individual brilliance setting up teammate Ngatungane Punivai to score in the Highlanders' 33-20 victory over the Crusaders in Dunedin.

After Liam Coltman's lineout throw cleared his jumper, Smith pounced on the loose ball.

From there the Highlanders' co-captain split the Crusaders defence, taking the ball towards the tryline.

The halfback found Sio Tomkinson inside him, before firing a pass to Mitch Hunt from the resulting breakdown. From there, Hunt found winger Punivai, who scored in the corner for his first career try.