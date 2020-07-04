TODAY |

Aaron Smith magic sparks stunning Highlanders try against Crusaders

Source:  1 NEWS

Aaron Smith proved why he's the world's best halfback, his individual brilliance setting up teammate Ngatungane Punivai to score in the Highlanders' 33-20 victory over the Crusaders in Dunedin.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks halfback was untouchable in lead up to a Highlanders try in the Super Rugby southern derby. Source: SKY

After Liam Coltman's lineout throw cleared his jumper, Smith pounced on the loose ball.

From there the Highlanders' co-captain split the Crusaders defence, taking the ball towards the tryline.

The halfback found Sio Tomkinson inside him, before firing a pass to Mitch Hunt from the resulting breakdown. From there, Hunt found winger Punivai, who scored in the corner for his first career try.

Sadly for Smith though, the Highlanders would end the match on the losing side with the Crusaders mounting a second-half comeback to claim the win.

Rugby
Crusaders
Highlanders
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Dan Carter clobbered on club rugby return before putting on masterclass
2
Clinical Crusaders claim southern derby victory over Highlanders
3
Warriors show their mettle to heap more woes on abysmal Broncos
4
Adam Blair comforts inconsolable Broncos skipper after latest loss
5
Richie Mo'unga saves certain try with colossal tackle on Highlanders winger
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Hoskins Sotutu backed to choose NZ over England or Fiji, says Blues coach
01:10

'He's trying to play til he's 40' – Dan Carter out to beat dad's record with club return
00:29

'We're a great team' – Hurricanes refuse to let their heads drop after poor season resumption
00:17

Hurricanes assistant playfully dodges Hamilton-Kirikiriroa question