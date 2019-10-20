Aaron Smith double lights up Rugby World Cup quarter-final win over Ireland

An Aaron Smith double led the way for the All Blacks in their 46-14 win against Ireland in tonight's Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Tokyo.

The halfback had one of the best games of his career in the black jersey, displaying a dominant effort in his directional play and short kicking game.

Smith scored his first try in the 14th minute when he darted quickly from a break down to dive under next to the posts, fooling the Irish defence with his speed.

His second try also coming in the first half. In the 20th minute Smith dived over in the right corner after a scrum move saw Seve Reece throw a beauty of a pass to George Bridge who set free down the right-hand side. Five metres out from the line, the wiry halfback dived in the corner from a ruck.

The number nine played for 60 minutes and was replaced by TJ Perenara for the remainder of the match.