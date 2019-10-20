TODAY |

Aaron Smith double lights up Rugby World Cup quarter-final win over Ireland

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

An Aaron Smith double led the way for the All Blacks in their 46-14 win against Ireland in tonight's Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Tokyo.

The halfback had one of the best games of his career in the black jersey, displaying a dominant effort in his directional play and short kicking game.

Smith scored his first try in the 14th minute when he darted quickly from a break down to dive under next to the posts, fooling the Irish defence with his speed.

His second try also coming in the first half. In the 20th minute Smith dived over in the right corner after a scrum move saw Seve Reece throw a beauty of a pass to George Bridge who set free down the right-hand side. Five metres out from the line, the wiry halfback dived in the corner from a ruck.

The number nine played for 60 minutes and was replaced by TJ Perenara for the remainder of the match.

All Blacks will now face England on Saturday the 26th of October in this years Rugby World Cup’s first semi-final.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks' halfback was at his best against Ireland in Tokyo. Source: Spark Sport RWC
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
'Love you, grandad' - Beauden Barrett's emotional tribute after quarter-final win
2
All Blacks thrash Ireland to seal Rugby World Cup quarter-final win
3
Beauden Barrett destroys Ireland with man-of-the-match display in All Blacks' quarter-final win
4
Irish writer takes aim at All Blacks after Sevu Reece's selection for RWC quarter-final - 'Ignoring their own values'
5
'I was supposed to get this done' - Michael Cheika broken after Wallabies' RWC exit
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:29

Huge face-fend sees Wallabies' Samu Kerevi shuts down Englands' Manu Tuilagi

England destroy Wallabies in Rugby World Cup quarter-final thrashing
00:15

Wellington hold off Canterbury fightback to reach Mitre 10 Cup Premiership final
02:33

'Everyone has their journey' – Richie Mo'unga relishing role as All Blacks' main man