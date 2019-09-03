Aaron Smith brimming with pride about life as a new dad, admits asking All Blacks for advice

August 28 was a big day for All Black Aaron Smith - being named in the World Cup squad heading to Japan and welcoming his son, Luka.

“It was a brilliant day and a day I’ll never forget,” the 30-year-old told media today in the lead up to the All Blacks Test against Tonga in Hamilton this weekend.

The halfback and his partner, Teagan Voykovich, announced the birth of Luka Fox Smith on Instagram last week, just a day after Smith was named in Steve Hansen’s 31-man squad for Japan.

“It’s changed my world. I’m just really grateful.”

Aaron Smith and partner Teagan welcome son Luka Source: Instagram/Teagan Voykovich

The proud new dad said his partner and son are both doing well.

The first-time dad gushed over his son, who he’s had to leave just days after his arrival to join his World Cup squad.

“It was tough leaving and if it hadn’t been a World Cup I probably would have stayed home,” he said.

Despite leaving his newborn, Smith said technology is making the separation easier.

“He’s beautiful," he said. "My phone blows up from snaps and pictures of him from Teagan. I don’t know how people did it without technology back in the day.”

Not the only dad in the squad heading to Japan, Smith admits he’s been asking his teammates for tips on being a professional rugby player and a dad.