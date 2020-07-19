TODAY |

Aaron Smith, Brad Weber in push and shove scuffle as Highlanders beat Chiefs

Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks halfbacks Aaron Smith and Brad Weber got up close and personal, as the Highlanders and Chiefs clashed in Hamilton.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The two All Blacks halfbacks got up close and personal in Hamilton. Source: SKY

With the Chiefs leading 24-0 in the first half, Smith took matters into his own hands to try and get the Highlanders back into the contest.

As the halfback went for the line, he was stopped in the tackle by the Chiefs. However, Smith would react angrily, coming flying at his opposite Weber with open palms.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sio Tomkinson's last-gasp try earned the Highlanders a 33-31 win in Hamilton. Source: SKY

The two sides became entangled, needing to be separated by the referee, before Smith was let off with a warning.

The Highlanders would go on to snatch a thrilling 33-31 victory, keeping the Chiefs winless in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Rugby
Highlanders
Chiefs
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ashley Bloomfield set to face Michael Woodhouse in Parliamentary rugby clash
2
Highlanders steal last second victory to keep Chiefs winless
3
Australian Olympic figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya dies aged 20
4
'Keep disrespecting my name' - Laumape hits back at critics after Hurricanes heroics
5
Ngani Laumape skins Beauden Barrett, steamrolls Blues defence to score
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:14

Beauden Barrett silences Wellington boos with first Blues try
00:15

Ngani Laumape skins Beauden Barrett, steamrolls Blues defence to score

Hurricanes beat Blues in thriller as Jordie wins battle of the Barretts
00:11

Michael Fatialofa lifts weights as part of miracle recovery