Aaron Smith, Brad Weber in push and shove scuffle as Highlanders beat Chiefs

All Blacks halfbacks Aaron Smith and Brad Weber got up close and personal, as the Highlanders and Chiefs clashed in Hamilton.

With the Chiefs leading 24-0 in the first half, Smith took matters into his own hands to try and get the Highlanders back into the contest.

As the halfback went for the line, he was stopped in the tackle by the Chiefs. However, Smith would react angrily, coming flying at his opposite Weber with open palms.

The two sides became entangled, needing to be separated by the referee, before Smith was let off with a warning.