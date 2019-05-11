TODAY |

Aaron Smith bamboozles Jaguares with dummy from ruck to set up Highlanders try

The Highlanders scored three tries in the last 10 minutes of the first half, and hung on in the second half to beat Argentina's Jaguares 32-27 in Super Rugby this afternoon.

Fullback Matt Faddes, center Sio Tompkinson and hooker Liam Coltman touched down in the last minutes of a frenetic half to give the Highlanders a 26-13 lead at halftime.

They needed every point, managing only two penalties in the second half while the Jaguares, who stacked their bench with world class players, rallied with two converted tries.

But a series of contentious calls went against the Jaguares in the last quarter of the match, stalling their comeback and allowing the Highlanders to hold on for a win which lifts them to fifth on the overall table.

Frustrations boiled over in a melee involving almost all 30 players just before the final whistle and Jaguares captain Agustin Creevy was involved in a long conversation with referee Ben O'Keeffe after he signaled full time.

"We did a great job in coming back into the game," Jaguares scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli said. "The end of the game was a bit frustrating.

"I think we will have to double and maybe triple check some penalties at the end. In the big analysis we have to have a look at that because it's a bit frustrating and we have to just keep on building from this."

The first 34 minutes of the match saw the lead change hands three times. The Jaguares took an early lead with a try to Matias Moroni but the Highlanders hit back through flanker James Lentjes.

The Highlanders led for the first time with Faddes' try but the Jaguares reclaimed the lead with a penalty to flyhalf Joaquin Diaz Bonilla who kicked five goals from five attempts.

Tompkinson's try in the 36th minute put the Highlanders in front again and they expanded their lead with Coltman's try from a rolling maul.

The Jaguares scored immediately after the restart through flanker Marcos Kremer, cutting the lead to 26-20. Flyhalf Josh Ioane kicked two penalties to expand the lead to 12 points but a brilliant try to winger Ramiro Moyano kept the game in the balance until the end.

