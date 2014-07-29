 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Aaron Mauger named new Samoa assistant coach for June Test against All Blacks

share

Source:

NZN

Two former All Blacks midfield backs will coach Samoa against New Zealand after Aaron Mauger was appointed to an assistant role.

Aaron Mauger speaks to ONE News.

Source: 1 NEWS

Head coach Alama Ieremia, whose All Blacks career ended a year before Mauger's began, announced his new assistant while unveiling a squad of 34 to begin preparing for the Test in Auckland.

Mauger will aid Ieremia for the clash at Eden Park on June 16, followed by a home Test against Wales and World Cup qualifying matches against Tonga and Fiji.

It expands the CV of Mauger, who recently returned from a stint as Leicester head coach and will become an assistant at the Highlanders next year.

Ieremia has named eight new caps, including former Tasman and Crusaders back Kieron Fonotia, who is now based in Wales.

Fonotia will contest a midfield role with two other former Super Rugby players based in the UK, Reynold Lee Lo and Alapati Leiua.

The only current Super Rugby player selected is versatile Chiefs back Tim Nanai-Williams.

A lone Samoan-based player is national sevens playmaker Tila Mealoi.

Twenty players are professionals in France or England while there are four each who ply their trade at club and provincial level in New Zealand and Australia.

Ieremia described the All Blacks Test as the "opportunity of a lifetime" for his players.

"While Apia Park will always be our true home ground, the fact that we are playing at Eden Park presents an opportunity to call that ground our home away from home with all our supporters and families in Auckland and New Zealand," he said.

Among a list of players unavailable with injury were leading front-row prospects Sakaria Taulafo, Anthony Perenise and Motu Matu'u, along with flanker TJ Ioane and backs Paul Perez and Winston Stanley.

Samoa squad:

Backs: Kahn Fotuali'i, Auvasa Faleali'i, Dwayne Polataivao, Tusi Pisi, D'Angelo Leuila, Reynold Lee Lo, Kieron Fonotia, Alapati Leiua, Henry Taefu, Tila Mealoi, David Lemi, Albert Nikoro, Tim Nanai-Williams, Ahsee Tuala.

Forwards: Censuc Johnston, Paul Alo Emile, Viliame Afatia, Nephi Leatigaga, Hisa Sasagi, Bronson Fotuali'i-Tauakipulu, Maatulimanu Leiataua, Elia Elia, Seilala Lam, Faatiga Lemalu, Chris Vui, Masalosalo Tutaia, Taiasina Tuifua, Piula Faasalele, Jack Lam, Alafoti Faosiliva, Faalemiga Selesele, Faifile Levave, Vaevae Tuilagi, Kelly Meafua.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The cheeky Chiefs fullback says he served Pulu the opportunity on a silver platter and he didn't miss.

'I'm lucky I'm still in one piece!' Damian McKenzie recounts getting annihilated by Augustine Pulu in massive tackle

00:54
2
Hansen has got a shot in early as the mind games begin ahead of the eagerly awaited tour.

All Blacks fans aren't 'arrogant', they're 'well informed' - Hansen hits back after Gatland's swipe at loyal NZ fans

00:30
3
b

Watch: All-in brawl! MLB superstar goes beast mode after being intentionally nailed with 160km/h missile

00:24
4
Chief umpire Richard Slater has admitted the wrong decision was made in penalising Sweden.

Phew! 'The decision of the umpire stands' – Team NZ beat Artemis after Burling rockets home - and umpires have shocker

5

Aaron Mauger named new Samoa assistant coach for June Test against All Blacks

03:17
John Cowan from the Parenting Place believes children should be allowed to choose their own toys which aren’t dictated by gender.

'If a child wants to play with a different type of toy it doesn’t do any harm' – parenting expert weighs into debate over Happy Meals toys

John Cowan from the Parenting Place believes children should be allowed to choose their own toys which aren’t dictated by gender.

00:36
AUT Tourism Professor Simon Milne says despite high costs for tourists visiting hospitals, we don’t want to treat it like a cash cow by taxing visitors.

Expert: Tax on tourists for medical costs not a good idea despite $160m spend

While we should be looking at ways to encourage tourists to pay their way, taxing them could lead to "bad PR", says a professor of tourism.

01:01
In reality she only won on Survivor NZ because Mogoton purposefully lost the challenge.

Survivor NZ blog: Politics, self destruction and an attitude that is wearing thin

Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

00:30
Christian Kamp spoke to commentators after a late call in America's Cup qualifying scuppered his side's chances of a win against the Kiwis in Bermuda.

Watch: 'Common sense has gone out the window' - Artemis crew member fumes after last gasp penalty hands Team NZ race

Christian Kamp spoke to commentators after a late call scuppered his side's chances of a win against the Kiwis in Bermuda.

00:29
Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.

Watch: 'It's like a lethal game of chicken' - heart-stopping scenes as Team New Zealand squeeze past Artemis

Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ