Aaron Cruden relishing 'fresh new talent' in Kiwi Super Rugby sides

Preparing for his Super Rugby comeback as a 31-year-old senior head, former All Black Aaron Cruden is eagerly anticipating coming up against the next generation of Kiwi talent.

With the inevitable player exodus following the 2019 Rugby World Cup and a new four-year cycle building towards France 2023, a total of 36 uncapped players are included in the five Kiwi Super Rugby sides for 2020.

Back with the Chiefs after two seasons in France with Montpellier, Cruden now finds himself as one of the more senior members of the Chiefs' squad, hoping to pass on his experience to the next generation.

"There's a lot of fresh new talent - which is exciting," Cruden told media in Hamilton today.

"You look right across the New Zealand Super Rugby franchises and there's a lot of new guys in the mix, which for me is great.

"It's about building talent, building depth for the next generation."

Cruden is also unfazed by his new role, happy to play the older head.

"Looking around, I'm the elder statesman by quite a way, I think, now coming back.