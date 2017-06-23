Aaron Cruden passes fitness test, named on the bench for All Blacks against Lions

Aaron Cruden has passed a fitness Test and confirmed his place on the All Blacks reserve bench for the first Test against the British and Irish Lions tomorrow.

Aaron Cruden during All Blacks training session at Trusts Stadium ahead of the first test match against the British and Irish Lions in Auckland. Source: Photosport

The 28-year-old has overcome a knee ligament injury which he picked up while playing for the Chiefs earlier this month, which ruled him out of last week's win over Samoa.

It forced coach Steve Hansen to initially bracket him on the bench with Lima Sopoaga.

Cruden, with 48 caps to his name, is a chance to play a half-century of Tests before taking his career to French club Montpellier later in the year.