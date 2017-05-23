Aaron Cruden to make Super Rugby return with Chiefs in 2020 - report

Former All Blacks first-five Aaron Cruden will reportedly return to the Chiefs next season.

Stuff reports the Chiefs will officially announce Cruden's return on Tuesday with the 30-year-old shaping as a key player for Warren Gatland next year.

Cruden started his Super Rugby career with the Hurricanes but moved north to the Chiefs in 2012 where he played until the end of the 2017 season.

At that point, he opted to go offshore for a deal worth $3.7 million with French club Montpellier where he has remained, but Cruden is now set to change scenes again with a stint in Japan at the Kobe Kobelco Steelers next season.

Between the end of the French season and the start of Japan's there is a gap in playing though, menaing Cruden has time to make a return to Hamilton.

It means Gatland could have a dual-playmaker system of his own to work with with Cruden likely to slot in at 10 and Damian McKenzie - who will have recovered from his ruptured ACL in time for the season - at fullback.