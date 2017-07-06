Aaron Cruden to 'make the most' of final Test as an All Black before France move

Aaron Cruden is promising to make the most of his final Test match with the All Blacks, in the series decider against the British and Irish Lions on Saturday.

Having signed a multi-million dollar deal with French club Montpellier, Cruden will leave New Zealand after the Super Rugby season, effectively ruling him out of this year's Rugby Championship.

When asked whether or not this series would be his last, a sombre Cruden responded: "I guess so, this series for me has been about just trying to embrace it and enjoy the special moments that you get."

"The reality is that after this I'll head back to the Chiefs, and then head away to France."