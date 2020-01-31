Aaron Cruden leads Chiefs to victory in high scoring thriller against Blues

Relive 1 NEWS' live coverage of the first Super Rugby clash of the year, as the Blues host the Chiefs at Auckland's Eden Park.

Aaron Cruden kicks against the Blues Source: Photosport

8:55pm: FULLTIME - Blues 29 Chiefs 37

The Blues throwing the dice one last time, but Boshier turns the ball over yet again! What a night for him. The Chiefs just have to play it safe from here.

They'll take a shot at goal from the penalty, which should kill the game off. Cruden lines the shot up.

The siren goes in the background, and it's over! Chiefs take the win!!!

8:51pm: 78 mins - Blues 29 Chiefs 34

Penalty! The Blues throwing everything at the Chiefs now as they win a penalty, they want the points.

Harry Plummer lines up the kick, no issue! The Chiefs' lead cut to five!

8:49pm: 76 mins - Blues 26 Chiefs 34

Drop goal! The Chiefs drive from the lineout! Ah Kuoi has a crack at the line, but the Blues hold firm. Cruden tries the drop goal - and he's got it!!!

Aaron Cruden has come up huge for the Chiefs once again!

8:47pm: 74 mins - Blues 26 Chiefs 31

The Chiefs are turning it on now! Cruden puts Tupaea away down the left, but the youngster is tackled short of the five-metre line. The Chiefs taking things slow now, they've got the advantage.

We go back for the penalty, the Blues not rolling away, Tu'inukuafe the culprit. The Chiefs want the lineout.

8:43pm: 70 mins - Blues 26 Chiefs 31

TRY!!! Boshier wins a penalty for the Chiefs, and Cruden finds touch for the lineout. Ardron wins the throw, before the Chiefs go wide!

Cruden hits Stevenson with a brilliant pass, he goes wide to Alaimalo who dives for the corner! The referee want to check the grounding, but what a try this could be!

Has he stayed in?! It looks like he has! The grounding appears fine, but now they're checking Cruden's pass to Stevenson.

The TMO gives it the green light! The try is awarded and the Chiefs are in front!

Cruden with the kick, but this one goes wide!

8:35pm: 66 mins - Blues 26 Chiefs 26

TRY!!! Perofeta breaks upfield, but loses the ball trying to offload! Chiefs scrum. They go wide to Alaimalo who runs back infield and is tackled.

Cruden kicks over the top and finds Duffie, who tries to evade the defence. The Chiefs have turned it over though as Lienert-Brown goes down the wing!

The Chiefs straighten the attack, and Ross goes over to score! Cruden with the kick now, and he's got it! We're all square again!

8:29pm: 61 mins - Blues 26 Chiefs 19

Brad Weber on for the Chiefs, and his first act will be feeding a scrum. Tuungafasi wins a penalty though as Ah Kuoi doesn't release, the Blues kick into touch and will have a lineout.

8:26pm: 59 mins - Blues 26 Chiefs 19

TRY!!! The Blues win a penalty after a lineout, and this time they want the lineout. Niuia throws and the Blues drive goes nowhere.

Tuungafasi and Tu'inukuafe combine and the Blues go for the line! Big Karl scores!

Tu'inukuafe drives his way over for the Blues' fourth try. Perofeta converts.

8:22pm: 55 mins - Blues 19 Chiefs 19

Blues lineout, Papalii wins it. Ioane hits the line and the Blues have advantage. Sotutu spills the ball, and we go back for the penalty.

The Blues want the points. Perofeta lines it up, right in front - but he's hit the posts! The Chiefs gather and run the ball!

Cruden eventually clears.

8:18pm: 51 mins - Blues 19 Chiefs 19

TRY!!! Chiefs scrum, and they attack! Tahuriorangi runs off the back, and offloads to Lienert-Brown. He finds Tupaea outside him, and the youngster does brilliantly, but Ioane intercepts in front of the tryline.

We'll have a Chiefs scrum on the five-metre line after an advantage. Wainui runs at first receiver, but he's tackled. Boshier does the same, same result.

Pita Gus Sowakula tries now, and he's over! The Chiefs have turned this game on its head!!!

Cruden with the kick to level scores - and he's slotted it! Scores even!

8:12pm: 47 mins - Blues 19 Chiefs 12

TRY!!! The Chiefs look to attack now as Cruden slices through with the Blues offside. They've got the advantage. Tahuriorangi tries to go on his own and loses it, so we go back for the penalty.

Cruden finds touch and the Chiefs have a lineout. Can they drive again? Ardron wins the throw and they do drive! The Blues defend, before Taukei'aho somehow ends up running up the middle! He darts to the line and claims the try!

Referee wants to check upstairs, possible call against Karpik for obstructing the Blues' defence. The TMO says that it's fine and the try stands! A double for Taukei'aho.

Cruden with the conversion attempt, and he slots it! Chiefs cut the lead to just seven!

8:07pm: 43 mins - Blues 19 Chiefs 5

Angus Ta'avao has also gone off injured for the Chiefs, Atu Moli on to replace him.

We'll have a scrum to start the second half, Blues feed. Ruru feeds and he kicks deep off the back. Stevenson returns fire into touch.

Blues lineout.

8:05pm: 41 mins - Blues 19 Chiefs 5

Aaron Cruden kicks off, Duffie takes it down.

8:04pm

We're back after the break, Sam Cane is off for the Chiefs due to All Blacks rest orders.

Meanwhile, Aaron Cruden and Anton Lienert-Brown are on for the visitors.

7:53pm: HALFTIME - Blues 19 Chiefs 5

TRY!!! Blues knock-on, Chiefs scrum. Tahuriorangi feeds - but the Blues shove! The Chiefs tracking back and the Blues are on the tryline!

Sam Cane is called for not releasing, so we'll have another scrum. The siren goes in the background, this'll be the last play of the first half.

Ruru feeds, Sotutu runs off the back, passes to Ruru, and finds Rieko Ioane who scores again from right in front! Perofeta adds the extras, and that's halftime!

7:48pm: 37 mins - Blues 12 Chiefs 5

TRY!!! Another lineout for the Chiefs, and this time the drive is good! Taukei'aho has the ball at the back, and the Chiefs' forwards just keep driving - and they go over! The Chiefs on the board!

Trask with the kick, looking for his first Super Rugby points, but he pulls it left.

7:46pm: 36 mins - Blues 12 Chiefs 0

Chiefs' scrum, and Alaimalo gets it at first receiver. The Chiefs have advantage too. We go back for the penalty, Trask finds the corner for a Chiefs lineout.

Taukei'aho throws, Cane wins it. The Chiefs' maul is collapsed, but they've got another advantage. We go back for another penalty as Ardron and Ta'avao take each other out.

7:43pm: 33 mins - Blues 12 Chiefs 0

The Chiefs give away a peanlty for offside, and the Blues can have another attacking lineout.

Eklund throws, he hits Tuipulotu and the Blues drive briefly. Hodgman drives, before Robinson has a crack - he's lost it though.

Tupaea kicks over the top with no one at the back for the Blues. Marchant does well to evade the Chiefs' defence, and finds Telea out wide, but the Blues knock on.

7:39pm: 28 mins - Blues 12 Chiefs 0

TRY!!! The lineout is knocked on by the Chiefs, Blues scrum inside the 22. Lamborn stays down, but looks like he's good to stay on.

Blues' scrum, Ruru feeds. Sotutu comes off the back, and finds Ruru, who hits Perofeta. Perofeta hits Ioane with an inside pass!

Ioane goes over and claims the try - but was he held up? It looks good! The try is awarded!

Perofeta converts this time!

7:34pm: 26 mins - Blues 5 Chiefs 0

The Chiefs are penalised at the scrum as the front row drives up. Perofeta finds touch, it'll be a lineout on half way.

The Blues can't claim this one either as the Chiefs can run. Tupaea has his first real touch of the ball, before Trask kicks through along the ground.

Duffie claims it, before Perofeta returns fire. Stevenson claims it, and puts the bomb up into the sun. Telea does well to take it, before the Blues try to run.

Lamborn ends up with the ball on the wing, and puts a beautiful kick down the touchline with the outside of the foot?! It bounces into touch for a Chiefs lineout.

7:31pm: 23 mins - Blues 5 Chiefs 0

Penalty against Tuipulotu and the Chiefs have their first real attacking lineout as Trask finds touch. Taukei'aho throws, Ardron takes it. The Chiefs go for the lineout drive but the Blues have it under control.

They go to the backs as Nankivell runs from first-receiver. Nankivell tries to pop a basketball-style pass out to Wainui's wing, but it's a shocker into touch.

7:28pm: 20 mins - Blues 5 Chiefs 0

The Chiefs yet to really put any sort of attack together, but now they get past the Blues' 10. Not so fast though, Sotutu wins a turnover inside his own half!

Bad news though, Nepo Laulala limps from the field. Angus Ta'avao replaces him. Blues lineout.

7:26pm: 18 mins - Blues 5 Chiefs 0

TRY!!! The Blues strike first! The lineout is too long from Eklind, and Cane snaps it up. The Chiefs try to clear, but Ruru does well to snap it up and the Blues attack.

Faiane makes a burst up the middle, and gets a pass back inside to Lamborn who holds off everyone to score!

Perofeta with his second kick of the night, and he misses this one too!

7:24pm: 16 mins - Blues 0 Chiefs 0

Handling errors really coming to the fore tonight - eight so far already. This time the Chiefs knock on, Blues scrum.

Duffie standing up in the line in what appears to be a second playmaker role? Ruru feeds, and the Blues go left through Perofeta and Duffie.

Advantage Blues for offside, Ioane is taken and we go back for the penalty. Laulala the culprit. This time the Blues want the lineout.

7:21pm: 14 mins - Blues 0 Chiefs 0

Tahuriorangi feeds again, but the Chiefs lose it and the Blues counter! Marchant and Telea combine as the winger runs into the 22.

Sotutu runs, but he's lost it forward now, but it's come from a high tackle by Brown. Blues penalty, Perofeta wants to take the lineout, but Tuipulotu wants the points.

Perofeta lines up his first shot of the night, to the right of the posts - and he misses! Still scoreless at Eden Park.

7:18pm: 11 mins - Blues 0 Chiefs 0

Chiefs scrum after a Blues knock on. Tahuriorangi feeds, Trask kicks deep to Duffie who runs into the tackle. Telea has a go but loses the ball forwards!

Another Chiefs scrum, this time in the Blues' half.

7:15pm: 9 mins - Blues 0 Chiefs 0

Slight delay as Nepo Laulala stays down injured. He looks like he's going to carry on though. Blues scrum right on the five-metre line.

Rieko Ioane stands blind, Perofeta inside him. Ruru feeds, Sotutu tries to run off the back but the Chiefs read it!

The Blues try to work forward again, before they go right. Marchant has his first touch of the ball. The Blues try to go up the middle now - but Boshier turns it over! The Chiefs' defence looking good right now.

7:11pm: 6 mins - Blues 0 Chiefs 0

Chiefs lose the ball and the Blues can attack in a brilliant position after Sotutu makes a burst! Robinson drives but is taken by Cane. Perofeta and Faine wrap, but the Chiefs' defence holds for now.

Sotutu drives, but he's held up in goal! Sam Cane and Mitchell Brown the heroes for the Chiefs.

7:09pm: 4 mins - Blues 0 Chiefs 0

Knock on in the lineout from Mitchell Brown, and we'll have the first scrum of 2020!

Ruru feeds, and Perofeta finds Telea with an inside ball! The Blues go wide to Rieko Ioane, who is hammered into touch by Sean Wainui!

7:07pm: 2 mins - Blues 0 Chiefs 0

Good defensive pressure from the Blues as Kaleb Trask finds touch for the Chiefs. The Blues take the quick throw and attack in the opening minute!

Ruru makes a run, but the ball is knocked out of his hand by Karpik! Shaun Stevenson clears down field. Perofeta returns fire but the ball goes into touch. Chiefs lineout.

7:05pm: KICK OFF - Blues 0 Chiefs 0

We're away as Stephen Perofeta kicks off!

7:04pm

Patrick Tuipulotu leads the Blues out now! Huge roar from the Eden Park faithful - will this finally be their year?

7:02pm

Here we go! Sam Cane leads the Chiefs onto Eden Park! How far can they go this season under Warren Gatland?

6:55pm

The Chiefs are done with their warm up, as Sam Cane leads his side back into the sheds for their final preparation.

The Blues meanwhile are led in a huddle by Patrick Tuipulotu, before they link arms and head back down the tunnel.

6:44pm

The Chiefs are the heavy favourites for tonight, but the Blues will be hoping that 2020 will see them finally re-discover their touch as Super Rugby heavyweights.

6:30pm

Good evening, and welcome back to Super Rugby! Eden Park is a picture tonight, with a healthy crowd expected.

Kick off around half an hour away!

PREVIEW

It may still be summer, but we're in for Super Rugby's earliest start in history, all kicking off tonight with the Blues hosting the Chiefs in what'll be a thrilling local derby.

With All Blacks rest duties affecting all New Zealand sides for the first three rounds at least, both coaches have named fresh-faced looking sides, as the build up to the 2023 World Cup in France begins.

For the Blues, the likes of Rieko Ioane and Patrick Tuipulotu take on leadership roles, having lost the likes of Ma'a Nony and Sonny Bill Williams.

Meanwhile, Warren Gatland has sprung a few surprises with his first Chiefs side, leaving key players Brad Weber and Anton Lienert-Brown on the bench.

TEAMS

Blues: 15. Matt Duffie, 14. Mark Telea, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. TJ Faiane, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Stephen Perofeta, 9. Jonathan Ruru, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 7. Tony Lamborn, 6. Dalton Papali'i, 5. Tom Robinson, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c), 3. Sione Mafileo, 2. Kurt Eklind, 1. Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: 16. Ray Niuia, 17. Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18. Ofa Tuungafasi, 19. Josh Goodhue, 20. Blake Gibson, 21. Sam Nock, 22. Harry Plummer, 23. Emoni Narawa.

Chiefs: 1. Aidan Ross, 2. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Tyler Ardron, 5. Mitchell Brown, 6. Lachlan Boshier, 7. Mitchell Karpik, 8. Sam Cane, 9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 10. Kaleb Trask, 11. Solomon Alaimalo, 12. Alex Nankivell, 13. Quinn Tupaea, 14. Sean Wainui, 15. Shaun Stevenson.