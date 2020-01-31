Aaron Cruden lands ice-cool drop kick to cement Chiefs' comeback win over Blues

Aaron Cruden marked his return to Super Rugby in style, leading the Chiefs to a come-from-behind victory over the Blues at Eden Park tonight.

Cruden, 31, returned to New Zealand after a wretched spell in France with Montpellier and started from the bench tonight.

However, with the Chiefs 19-5 down at halftime, coach Warren Gatland turned to his senior statesman, entering as a second half replacement for youngster Kaleb Trask.

From there, it was like Cruden had never left. The first-five left the Blues tied in knots with a series of clever kicks and incisive runs, playing a vital role in setting up a try to teammate Solomon Alaimalo.

