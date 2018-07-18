 

Out with 200 tonnes of dirt, in with 28,000 square feet of grass: US stadium transformed for Sevens World Cup

Ground staff at AT&T Park are working feverishly to turn the home of baseball's San Francisco Giants into a rugby field.

Source: 1 NEWS

The famous venue, which has seen MLB milestones such as Barry Bond's controversial 756th career home run, will this weekend play host to the Sevens World Cup.

A complete makeover is needed beforehand, however.

It requires the removal of 200 tonnes of dirt and the re-laying of 28,000 square feet of grass as well as adjustments to certain areas of the park.

Head groundsman Greg Elliot said his team was up for the challenge.

"First reaction was, 'will the field fit?' and then it was, 'alright, we can do this!'"

The re-transfiguration started straight after the Giants' game on Sunday with the diamond being dug up.

Elliot admits his crew’s biggest enemy is the deadline.

"I think the biggest obstacles right now are the timelines. The time constraints and all the other construction that needs to be done. We have a tight facility here."

In its 18-year existence, the 42,000 capacity stadium has hosted football and college sport but not rugby.

