 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


1 NEWS NOW expert's Super Rugby predictions: Winning streak against Aussies is safe for another two games

share

Campbell Burnes 

1 News Now Rugby Columnist

With two chances of the winning streak against Australian sides ending and a local derby on the cards this week, 1 NEWS NOW rugby expert Campbell Burnes breaks down the latest round of Super Rugby action.

Ash Dixon Celebrates, NSW Waratahs v Otago Highlanders Semi Final. Sport Rugby Union Super Rugby Domestic Provincial. Allianz Stadium SFS. 27 June 2015. Photo by Paul Seiser/SPA Images

Ash Dixon celebrates winning the 2015 Super Rugby semi-final against the Waratahs.

Source: Photosport

Hurricanes v Reds - Hurricanes by 23

The Hurricanes are resting Brad Shields, Vaea Fifita and Ngani Laumape, but they hardly look weaker for it. TJ Perenara will lead the side as they seek to rack up win No 40 in the NZ-Australia ‘series’. The Canes are still desperately seeking that elusive 80-minute display, so watch out whoever gets in their way. The Reds would love to keep it close after their shellacking in Tokyo.

Blues v Crusaders - Crusaders by 18

We tried to find any evidence to give credence to the chances of a Blues victory. There is none, not even Tana Umaga’s re-engagement for 2019. There is, however, a debut for Bombay and Steelers lock Matiaha Martin, so he will have a steep learning curve against the likes of Scott Barrett. How do you like the SBW-Ryan Crotty match-up at No 12, or Jordan Taufua versus Akira Ioane?

Waratahs v Highlanders - Highlanders by 10

The Waratahs will not be thrilled they have another Kiwi referee – Brendon Pickerill – for this trans-Tasman clash. But they also know another 40 minutes like their first half against the Crusaders should be good enough at home. The bad news is that Aaron Smith is back for the visitors, not to mention Jackson Hemopo, Dillon Hunt and Tevita Li. Form would suggest the Highlanders at a canter.

Sharks v Chiefs - Sharks by 11

Last weekend I did not give the Chiefs the benefit of the doubt, and they surprised me with their win in Cape Town. So I will again use the same tactic, knowing that thousands of their fans and the whole squad read this column and use it as motivation. Of more import is the fact the Sharks seem to go alright against the Kiwi teams, but struggle against fellow South Africans.

Related

Campbell Burnes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:50
1
With the All Blacks squad named on Sunday, Heveldt chipped in his picks for the team.

'You're wondering who do we leave out!' Guy Heveldt says All Blacks' talent depth will see unlucky stars left out of squad

2
SYDNEY, NSW - MARCH 18: Waratahs player Israel Folau (14) looks towards the scoreboard at round 5 of the Super Rugby between Waratahs and Rebels at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on March 18, 2018. (Photo by Speed Media/Icon Sportswire)

Land Rover reclaims sponsored car from Israel Folau as fallout over social media comments continues - report

3
Ash Dixon Celebrates, NSW Waratahs v Otago Highlanders Semi Final. Sport Rugby Union Super Rugby Domestic Provincial. Allianz Stadium SFS. 27 June 2015. Photo by Paul Seiser/SPA Images

1 NEWS NOW expert's Super Rugby predictions: Winning streak against Aussies is safe for another two games

4
Liam Messam. Chiefs v Jaguares, Super Rugby, Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua, New Zealand on the 4th May 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

Chiefs name inexperienced squad for clash with Sharks

00:22
5
Matt Hall-Smith's hair came in for some stick from Scott Robertson, after they both nearly got nailed by an errant ball.

Watch: Crusaders coach Scott Robertson cracks a funny after 1 NEWS reporter nearly taken out by high ball

06:23
'They simply haven’t delivered' – Amy Adams says Labour government has deviated from campaign promises in budget

'A Budget that has broken trust' - Amy Adams says Grant Robertson's Budget a u-turn from Labour's election promises

"They simply haven't delivered," she said, adding that Labour had "strong surpluses" to do the thing it promised.

Doctor with patient (file picture).

Cheaper GP visits will need publicity so low-income earners don't miss out - medical centre

Half a million people will soon be able to visit the doctor for less, after yesterday's Budget announced GP visits will be slashed by up to $30 for Community Services Card holders.

Woman critically injured in Auckland stabbing

A 33-year-old man has been arrested at the scene in Glen Eden and will appear in court.


01:44
That’s according to a new report from website TMZ

Meghan Markle confirms her father won't attend wedding to Prince Harry due to health issues

The news came as British military personnel rehearsed for a gala procession through Windsor that will follow Sunday's ceremony.

00:56
National's finance spokesperson says they warned Labour during the election campaign their numbers didn't add up.

'An incredibly disappointing Budget given the embarrassment of riches' says National's Amy Adams

National's finance spokesperson says they warned Labour during the election campaign their numbers didn't add up and now the Government has had to push out its allowances and debt.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 