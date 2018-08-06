‘We’re rolling the dice there’ – Hansen admits to gamble by picking Jackson Hemopo as a No.6

After facing a number of questions about the selection fortunes of Crusaders players, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen admitted “everybody in the Canterbury team could have made it, that’s how good a team they’ve got.”

In Christchurch for the announcement of the All Blacks squad, Hansen was addressing questions about winger George Bridge, halfback Bryn Hall and the chances of Richie Mo'unga usurping Beauden Barrett as the All Blacks’ No.10.

The questions prompted Hansen to say, “that’s why I said the other day they (Crusaders) have got a Rolls Royce forward pack, they’ve got a Rolls Royce team and that’s why they win the competition.”

George Bridge (right) and Bryn Hall were two of the players Steve Hansen was asked about. Source: Photosport

On Bridge, Hansen was sure the breakout Crusaders flyer would get his moment.

“Well you can’t be anything but impressed, he’s played really, really well but there’s only enough room for so many and that’s why I said in the beginning some good players have missed out,” Hansen said.

“He’s young and I’m sure he’ll get his moment.”

Hansen said Hall, the halfback for the Crusaders, needs to remain patient as he was behind Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi as the third choice All Blacks’ No.9.

“He (Hall) has got to keep improving his passing game, Bryn is certainly a good player but I don’t think he’s better than TJ or Nugget (Aaron Smith) and then you’re third halfback spends a lot of time working hard without getting a lot of reward for it from a game point of view.

“So a guy like Te Toiroa (Tahuriorangi) is, we think, got the ability to be the closest passer of the ball to Nugget (Smith) in the country, his speed of pass is outstanding and he’s growing quite nicely so (Hall needs to) be patient.”

Hansen also said Tahuriorangi was being selected with an eye to the future.