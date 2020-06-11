‘We’re leaving at 6.30am’ – Arduous game-day travel part of reason for Chiefs’ cautious selection against Highlanders

An arduous day of travel to get to Dunedin to face the Highlanders is a factor in Warren Gatland’s cautious approach to selection for the team’s Super Rugby Aotearoa opener.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Gatland highlighted All Blacks captain Sam Cane as a player who was fit to play but had been ruled out with the conservative selection policy with a tight back.

“We had the same situation with Sam Cane, who is fit and available for selection, but he has a back that has been a little bit tight for the last couple of weeks,” Gatland said.

“Given that we’re leaving at 630am in the morning and bussing to Auckland and flying down to Dunedin, then it’s a couple of hours and then bussing from the airport into the city, we just kind of think take another week and be available for the second game.”

The approach was a smart one with the attrition rate in Super Rugby Aotearoa sure to be high, Gatland said.

“Solomon Alaimalo is in the same boat. He’s fit and ready. It’s rewarding players who have taken a full part in training the past three or four weeks.”

“It’s good for the squad. It’s also a bit of security that if we do pick up injuries later in this tournament, we’ve got guys who have had some rugby under their belt.