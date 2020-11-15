‘We got rattled’ - Ian Foster laments All Blacks’ lack of composure after historic loss to Pumas

All Blacks coach Ian Foster admitted his side “got rattled” as they slumped to New Zealand’s first loss to Argentina last night in Sydney.

The 25-15 defeat at Bankwest Stadium meant the All Blacks have now suffered back-to-back Test defeats for the first time since 2011.

"We're hurting greatly," said All Blacks coach Foster.

"That was a frustrating response to a similar game last week.

"It's the second week in a row where we haven't had good composure when things haven't quite gone our way. ... Again we got rattled."

Captain Sam Cane said the Pumas “thoroughly deserved the win”.

"That was very tough," Cane said.

"Full credit to Argentina. They came out from the first whistle right to the end 80th (minute) with probably a little bit more intent and urgency than us.

"They beat us at the breakdown, off the line and they thoroughly deserved the win.

"They kept coming and they put their bodies in front really well and we struggled in continuity and to put them under pressure."

Argentine coach Mario Ledesma wept tears of joy after plotting the Pumas' first win over the All Blacks, which blew the Tri Nations title race wide open.