‘I’ve always dreamed of this’ – Richie Mo’unga speaks of delight at wearing No 10 jersey for All Blacks

Playing in the number 10 jersey for the All Blacks in a Bledisloe Cup Test is a dream come true for Richie Mo’unga.
The 25-year-old’s name was announced this morning as part of the squad to take on the Wallabies at Eden Park on Saturday.
He will continue the dual-playmaker system, with Beauden Barrett shifting to fullback for the third time.
When asked at a press conference this morning in the lead up to the Bledisloe Cup decider this weekend if he imaged he’d be wearing the number 10 jersey, Mo’unga says it was something he’s always dreamed about.
“I always dreamed of being number 10 for the All Blacks...it's what I can remember from when I was little.
“And it’s just the hunger that I have to be in this team, in this environment that’s what I strive for, that’s what I keep working towards.
“The next thing is I’ve been given this opportunity to go out there and be me and that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”
The All Blacks must win to keep their 17-year hold on the Bledisloe Cup.
Team selected to play this weekend:
All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Kieran Read (capt), Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Sam Whitelock, Patrick Tuipulotu, Nepo Laulala, Dane Coles, Joe Moody.
Reserves: Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Angus Ta'avao, Jackson Hemopo, Matt Todd, TJ Perenara, Ngani Laumape, Jordie Barrett.