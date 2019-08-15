‘I’ve always dreamed of this’ – Richie Mo’unga speaks of delight at wearing No 10 jersey for All Blacks

Playing in the number 10 jersey for the All Blacks in a Bledisloe Cup Test is a dream come true for Richie Mo’unga.

He will continue the dual-playmaker system, with Beauden Barrett shifting to fullback for the third time.

When asked at a press conference this morning in the lead up to the Bledisloe Cup decider this weekend if he imaged he’d be wearing the number 10 jersey, Mo’unga says it was something he’s always dreamed about.

“I always dreamed of being number 10 for the All Blacks...it's what I can remember from when I was little.

“And it’s just the hunger that I have to be in this team, in this environment that’s what I strive for, that’s what I keep working towards.

“The next thing is I’ve been given this opportunity to go out there and be me and that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

The All Blacks must win to keep their 17-year hold on the Bledisloe Cup.

Team selected to play this weekend: