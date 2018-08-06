‘They beat us last time’ – Steve Hansen wary of Wallabies after Brisbane shocker

A freezing, sodden day in Christchurch didn’t put the people of the Garden City off from turning out in their thousands to salute their Super Rugby champion Crusaders today.

The Crusaders’ break-dancing coach Scott Robertson credited the thousands of adoring fans for helping the team win their ninth title in the 22-year history of Super Rugby.

"It's really special to have people come out on a beautiful day like this," he said sarcastically to crowd on the banks of the Avon between Cashel and Hereford Streets.

Robertson, who goes by the nickname Razor and has become a cult figure for his antics, joked that he was very shy.

“Absolutely made it up on the spot, never practised, very shy sort of chap,” he said of his break-dancing.

Those who made up the crowd were on lunch breaks and many were surprised so many people had turned out.