Richie Mo'unga's goal-kicking hard work reaping rewards at Rugby World Cup

Now cemented as the All Blacks' first-choice first-five, Richie Mo'unga's ability with the boot has seen him overtake Beauden Barrett as the go-to man when it comes to kicking goals at the Rugby World Cup.

The kicking woes of Beauden Barrett over the past two years have emphasised the importance of adding the extras for the All Blacks, opening the door for Mo'unga to emerge as one of world rugby's most accurate with the boot.

Following an indifferent start to the year with the boot, where he missed eight of his first 12 shots at goal in Crusaders colours, Mo'unga's newfound consistency sees him stand out as the All Blacks main weapon from the tee.

Working under the duo of Ronan O'Gara and Brad Mooar at the Crusaders, Mo'unga's technique has reached near flawless levels of accuracy in 2019, so far landing 21 from his 26 attempts in the black jersey.

"It's something I consistently work on because I know how much it makes a difference in these knockout games," Mo'unga said back in July.

