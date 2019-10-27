TODAY |

‘Never happened when we were in Govt.’ - National MP Judith Collins takes quip at All Blacks' RWC loss

National MP Judith Collins took to Twitter last night in a bid to stop herself “shouting advice to the TV” in the wake of the All Blacks’ semi-final defeat in Yokohama against England.

Instead, she took aim at former National MP Steven Joyce’s tweet.

“Looks like winning three World Cups in a row is much more difficult than many people thought,” Mr Joyce said.

“Never happened when we were in Govt,” Ms Collins replied.

In fact, the All Blacks lost the 1991, 1995 and 1999 World Cups under a National government. But, the team won the first Rugby World Cup in 1987, then again in 2011 and 2015 under National.

The halfback told reporters that if “New Zealand thinks we’re not gutted you go see that changing room.” Source: 1 NEWS

Meanwhile, the All Blacks under Labour governments lost in 2003 and 2007.

“Possibly not the time Judith,” Mr Joyce continued.

The rival coaches were still going to have a beer after England’s big win over the All Blacks. Source: 1 NEWS

The 19-17 defeat leaves the All Blacks battling against either Wales or South Africa for third place on Friday.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen consoles Dane Coles after the Rugby World Cup semi-final loss to England. Source: Getty
