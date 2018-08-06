‘I love them all’ – rain fails to deter Crusaders fans from celebrating their beloved champions

Donna-Marie Lever
1 NEWS Reporter
After facing a number of questions about the selection fortunes of Crusaders players, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen admitted “everybody in the Canterbury team could have made it, that’s how good a team they’ve got.”
In Christchurch for the announcement of the All Blacks squad, Hansen was addressing questions about winger George Bridge, halfback Bryn Hall and the chances of Richie Mo'unga usurping Beauden Barrett as the All Blacks’ No.10.
The questions prompted Hansen to say, “that’s why I said the other day they (Crusaders) have got a Rolls Royce forward pack, they’ve got a Rolls Royce team and that’s why they win the competition.”
On Bridge, Hansen was sure the breakout Crusaders flyer would get his moment.
“Well you can’t be anything but impressed, he’s played really, really well but there’s only enough room for so many and that’s why I said in the beginning some good players have missed out,” Hansen said.
“He’s young and I’m sure he’ll get his moment.”
Hansen said Hall, the halfback for the Crusaders, needs to remain patient as he was behind Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi as the third choice All Blacks’ No.9.
“He (Hall) has got to keep improving his passing game, Bryn is certainly a good player but I don’t think he’s better than TJ or Nugget (Aaron Smith) and then you’re third halfback spends a lot of time working hard without getting a lot of reward for it from a game point of view.
“So a guy like Te Toiroa (Tahuriorangi) is, we think, got the ability to be the closest passer of the ball to Nugget (Smith) in the country, his speed of pass is outstanding and he’s growing quite nicely so (Hall needs to) be patient.”
Hansen also said Tahuriorangi was being selected with an eye to the future.
“When you select the All Black team, you got to think about tomorrow as much as you do today.”
Steve Hansen claims Australia will start as favourites to win the Bledisloe Cup despite naming a powerful All Blacks side for the Rugby Championship.
New Zealand coach Hansen ignored 16 years of dominance by declaring Michael Cheika's team more than capable of reclaiming the trans-Tasman silverware in twin Tests this month.
His evidence is last year's dead rubber third Test in Brisbane which Australia won 23-18 for just their second victory in the last 19 Bledisloe Cup Tests.
"We lost to Australia the last time we played them, so no doubt they'll have a lot of self confidence and are worthy of starting as favourites," Hansen said.
The theory, ahead of the opening Test in Sydney next week, defies Super Rugby form.
The Crusaders were dominant champions while four Kiwi teams finished with the best regular season records in the competition.
Australia's only representatives in the play-offs were the Waratahs.
Hansen has boosted his 33-man squad from the one that swept France 3-0 by adding three accomplished forwards - fit-again captain Kieran Read, lock Brodie Retallick and hooker Dane Coles.
The 109-Test No.8 Read and Coles haven't played a Test since last November while Retallick's absence dates back nearly a year.
While Read took part in the final weeks of the Crusaders' charge to a ninth title, Coles hasn't played at any level since rupturing knee ligaments.
He is still recuperating and will miss both opening Tests against Australia, along with inside centre Sonny Bill Williams (shoulder).
Three Hurricanes players have been dropped from the French series - midfield back Ngani Laumape, lock/flanker Vaea Fifita and prop Jeff Toomaga Allen.
Laumape and hooker Liam Coltman train with the squad as injury cover for Williams and Coles.
Prop Tim Perry, who missed the French series with injury, and third-ranked halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi are the only uncapped players.
"The selectors found this an incredibly difficult squad to select," Hansen said.
"It has to be noted that there are some very good players who have not made the squad.
"One of the positives of having such a talented pool to select from is that it creates natural competition, That competition should remove any feelings of complacency within our playing group."
ALL BLACKS SQUAD
Backs: Jordie Barrett, Ben Smith, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Rieko Ioane, Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.
Forwards: Kieran Read (capt), Luke Whitelock, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Shannon Frizell, Jackson Hemopo, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Joe Moody, Tim Perry, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris, Dane Coles.