TODAY |

‘Just waiting for my question’ – McKenzie cracks Barrett up after jumping in to answer fatherhood question

Source:  1 NEWS

Cometh the man, cometh the questions. Or so the saying goes during press conferences when Beauden Barrett is returning for the All Blacks.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It was a long press conference for McKenzie, with reporters focusing on returning All Blacks star Beauden Barrett. Source: 1 NEWS

And pity the teammate who has to do the media stand-up next to Barrett, who missed last weekend’s Bledisloe draw with an Achilles injury.

Today that teammate was Damien McKenzie.

After the best part of six minutes of questions exclusively for Barrett, McKenzie had had enough.

Ironically, though, he jumped in to answer a question about fatherhood meant for the new dad in Barrett.

“Not at all mate,” McKenzie answered after Barrett was asked about how being a dad had changed his outlook.

The answer had Barrett, and the reporters, in stitches.

“I was just waiting for my question,” McKenzie quipped.

Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Springboks officially out of the Rugby Championship in Australia
2
Rennie makes four changes to Wallabies for Eden Park showdown with All Blacks
3
Caleb Clarke to start, Beauden Barrett returns for All Blacks in second Bledisloe clash
4
‘Just waiting for my question’ – McKenzie cracks Barrett up after jumping in to answer fatherhood question
5
Five All Blacks, three Black Ferns nominated for World Rugby's player of the decade awards
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:02

Caleb Clarke to start, Beauden Barrett returns for All Blacks in second Bledisloe clash

Eden Park, likely return of Beauden Barrett hold no fears for the Wallabies

All Blacks Tyrel Lomax, Sevu Reece released to play for Tasman against Auckland

Springboks set to make final decision on Rugby Championship participation