‘Just waiting for my question’ – McKenzie cracks Barrett up after jumping in to answer fatherhood question

Cometh the man, cometh the questions. Or so the saying goes during press conferences when Beauden Barrett is returning for the All Blacks.

And pity the teammate who has to do the media stand-up next to Barrett, who missed last weekend’s Bledisloe draw with an Achilles injury.

Today that teammate was Damien McKenzie.

After the best part of six minutes of questions exclusively for Barrett, McKenzie had had enough.

Ironically, though, he jumped in to answer a question about fatherhood meant for the new dad in Barrett.

“Not at all mate,” McKenzie answered after Barrett was asked about how being a dad had changed his outlook.

The answer had Barrett, and the reporters, in stitches.