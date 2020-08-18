‘Getting busy’ - All Black jokes about lockdown with Silver Fern partner after confirming she's pregnant

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu has joked about “getting pretty busy during lockdown" after confirming that he and his partner, Silver Fern Phoenix Karaka, are expecting.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Appearing on a remote media call as North Island captain, Tuipulotu confirmed the news that were expecting “a lockdown baby” after a question from a reporter.

Kiwi sporting power couple keeping themselves busy in Covid-19 lockdown

“Yeah me and my partner expecting now she’s four months in,” he said.

“New perspective on life, looking forward to something new and another step forward, I guess.”

Tuipulotu said the return of the North-South clash, which is scheduled to be played at Eden Park on August 29, was an opportunity for players to put their hands up for All Blacks selection.

“Coming into this north versus south there’s a lot on it, a chance for a lot of guys to stand up for all blacks selection a lot of us haven’t been involved with a North-South game before to experience that sort of rivalry,” he said.