‘Down the middle!’ - The moment ice cold Owen Farrell breaks All Blacks hearts and keeps series alive with pinpoint penalty

With the game between the All Blacks and British and Irish Lions locked at 21 a piece, Charlie Faumuina's 76th minute penalty gave Owen Farrell the chance to etch himself into Lions history.

The All Blacks prop taking out Lions winger Anthony Watson in the air, a moment that saw the match swing the tourists' way.

The cool, calm and collected English first-five took the chance with both hands, converting the three-pointer straight down the middle from about 30 metres out.