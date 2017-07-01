‘Down the middle!’ - The moment ice cold Owen Farrell breaks All Blacks hearts and keeps series alive with pinpoint penalty

Source:
With the game between the All Blacks and British and Irish Lions locked at 21 a piece, Charlie Faumuina's 76th minute penalty gave Owen Farrell the chance to etch himself into Lions history.
The All Blacks prop taking out Lions winger Anthony Watson in the air, a moment that saw the match swing the tourists' way.
The cool, calm and collected English first-five took the chance with both hands, converting the three-pointer straight down the middle from about 30 metres out.
The penalty completing a historic 24-21 come from behind victory as the British and Irish Lions snapped the All Blacks' 17 unbeaten streak in Wellington.
