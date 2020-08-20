Proposal to bring Australian Baseball League to Auckland as Covid-19 affects season offshore

One of Australia's leading sports competitions is looking to bring a major chunk of its competition here this summer.

The Australian Baseball League, which includes the Auckland Tuatara is planning to shift teams here.

Throw in American outfits and we have a sporting highlight for January, at least.

Instead of the Tuatara worrying about getting to Australia, Australia is coming to them.

“We're potentially looking at playing a third to half of the competition in Auckland because of the venue, because of the facilities,” Baseball Australia Chief Executive, Cam Vale says.

“We're the preferred choice which super exciting, so we can be home for our season we can move our season to Auckland we don't have to worry about travel,” says Tuatara Chief Executive, Regan Wood.

It'll see the Tuatara host a four-team conference including the Brisbane Bandits, Adelaide Giants and Geelong Korea.

Meanwhile, minor league teams from the San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are also keen to join, especially after their season was shut down by Covid-19.

The proposal is a quick-fire 48 game season throughout the month of January all at North Harbour Stadium

A chance to be just one of a handful of sports being played here at the time.

One obvious hurdle is travel exemptions which the league is prepared to wait for along with the big question of costs - mainly for accommodation