Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins second medal at X Games event in Aspen

Kiwi teen snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won her second X Games medal in Aspen, taking bronze in the Big Air event.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott competes in the ladies snowboard slopestyle Source: Photosport

After claiming silver in the Snowboard Slopestyle on Saturday, Sadowski-Synnott returned to the slopes today and landed a front 1080 and a back 1080 for a combined score of 86 to earn the fifth X Games medal of her career.

"To get on the podium was amazing because of how high the level of Big Air is right now, my goal for the event was to land back 1080 and front 1080, that's what I came here to do so I am super happy."

Sadowski-Synnott was meant to compete yesterday but the event was delayed 24 hours due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Sadowski-Synnott crashed her first run but recovered with a front 1080 on her second run, scoring 44. In her third run she attempted a back 1080 but couldn't finish the move.

She then gave the back 1080 another go in run four and landed it, earning a score of 42 to move into the bronze medal position.

With nothing to lose, Sadowski-Synnott attempted a backside 1260 but couldn't stick the landing. Regardless, she was happy with the attempt.

"This was the first time I have ever tried it [the backside 1260), I was feeling good, and the jump was perfect. I knew if I wanted to win, I had to try the back 1260."