Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claims X Games silver in slopestyle

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has continued her stellar season, grabbing snowboard slopestyle silver at the prestigious X Games in Colorado.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott competes in the ladies snowboard slopestyle Source: Photosport

It's the fourth X Games medal of the 19-year-old's career, and comes just three weeks after she won Big Air gold at the World Cup event in Kreischberg, Austria.

A bronze medallist at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Sadowski-Synnott said the result was pleasing, especially as she'd not been at her best in practice.

"In the first two runs I was struggling with speed and not pulling it all together. On the third run I pulled it back to land a run and then put it all together on the final run."

Jamie Anderson of the US took the gold medal with her effortless style and solid landings, and Canadian Laurie Blouin rounded out the podium with the bronze medal.

"At X Games there is definitely the feeling in the air that this is the biggest competition of the season and this is where you want to do your best," Sadowski-Synnott said.

"After coming just behind Jamie in LAAX I was giving it everything I had to come on top. I am still stoked with second place though."

Sadowski-Synnott has also been invited to compete in the X Games Snowboard Big Air event scheduled for Sunday morning (NZT).