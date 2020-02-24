TODAY |

Zamboni driver turned goalie given another shot for NHL's Hurricanes

Source:  Associated Press

David Ayres will get another turn in the spotlight — this time in Carolina

Dave Ayres’ story is an inspiring tale reminding you to never give up on your dream. Source: Hockey Night Canada

A night after Ayres stepped in as an emergency goalie in Carolina's 6-3 victory at Toronto, the Hurricanes said they are bringing the Zamboni driver to Raleigh for their game against the Dallas Stars.

"See you Tuesday, Davey!" the club said on its Twitter account. “Ayres will be in the building on Tuesday and will be our @VectorSecurity Siren Sounder!"

"They're flying me down to Carolina for their game on Tuesday so I'll get to spend more time with the guys, which is good," Ayres saidat the Maple Leafs' practice facility. "They're a great team, great organization."

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin also announced Tuesday will be "David Ayres Day" in the city.

The Hurricanes started selling shirts with Ayres' name and No. 90 after the game. The team says Ayres will get royalties and a portion of the proceeds will go to a kidney foundation in honor of the goaltender, who underwent a kidney transplant in 2004.

