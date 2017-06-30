'You've never seen these moves' - hulking MMA star Conor McGregor releases intense boxing training video

Irish MMA star Conor McGregor isn't taking his opponent Floyd Mayweather Jr lightly, releasing a new video of his intense boxing training regime today.

McGregor, 28, is seen putting in some serious work, landing a series of combinations on a uppercut bag before moving onto a normal boxing bag.

The outspoken Irishman posted the video on his Instagram and Facebook page with the caption, "You've never seen these moves #Ghost"