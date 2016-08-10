Youth Olympics in Dakar postponed four years to 2026

The 2022 Dakar Youth Olympics were postponed by four years this morning, in further fallout from delaying the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Olympic rings displayed in Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Source: Associated Press

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said the decision was discussed two days ago in a telephone conversation with Senegal President Macky Sall. It means Africa will have to wait until 2026 for the continent's first Olympic hosting duty.

“This was really too heavy workload for everybody,” Bach said during an online news conference, citing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics now opening one year later.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are due to be held in February 2022.

“We would have had to master five (Olympic) Games in just three years,” Bach said.

Bach dismissed a suggestion that a similar postponement for a full four-year Olympic cycle was an option for Tokyo, if the global health crisis persists.

The situations “cannot be compared in any way,” the IOC leader said. "We are and we remain fully committed to celebrate Tokyo 2020 next year in July and August.”

Addressing other issues, Bach also noted the financial and organizational strain on governing bodies of Olympic sports and the 206 national Olympic bodies because of the pandemic.

Around $100 million in loans and donations have now been distributed to help sports bodies through a severe cash shortfall this year.

The IOC said $63 million has gone to governing bodies and a further $37 million has gone to national Olympic committees.